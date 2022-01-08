Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.86.

NYSE:ABG opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

