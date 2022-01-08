Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 7.2%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $123.37. 13,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 239,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.