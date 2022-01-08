ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €733.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €733.83 ($833.90).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ASML Company Profile

