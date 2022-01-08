AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.