AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

