Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ATH stock remained flat at $$83.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. Athene has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $824,660 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,054,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,275,000 after acquiring an additional 191,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,099,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,353,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.48.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

