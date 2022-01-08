Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 4,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

