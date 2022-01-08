Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

