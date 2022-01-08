AtromG8 (AG8) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,422.00

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $60,422.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

