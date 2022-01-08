AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

