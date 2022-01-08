Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,056 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

