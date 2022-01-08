Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1,301.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

JBL opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.