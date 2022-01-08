Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 83,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 129,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $119.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

