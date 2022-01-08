Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

