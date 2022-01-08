Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $169.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.