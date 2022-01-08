Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,505,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $11,640,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS opened at $47.64 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

