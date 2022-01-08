Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $299.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

