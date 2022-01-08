Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Generac by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.