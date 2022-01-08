Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,296 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

