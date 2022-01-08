Aua Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

