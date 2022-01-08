Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 242,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

