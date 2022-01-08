Audius Price Tops $1.40 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003344 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $722.63 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

