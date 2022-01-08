Audius Price Tops $1.40 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003344 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $722.63 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00064466 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006270 BTC.
Audius Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “
Buying and Selling Audius
