Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,993.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,953 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Autohome worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

