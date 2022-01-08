AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 7.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $44.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,017.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,627. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,931.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,727.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,969.29.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

