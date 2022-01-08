Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $111.01. Avalara shares last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 5,277 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,698. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

