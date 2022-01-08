Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $160,433,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

