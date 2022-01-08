Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Tower were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

AMT stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

