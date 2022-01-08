Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.06 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 305.88%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

