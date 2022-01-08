Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 444,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 122,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $451.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.57 and its 200 day moving average is $443.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

