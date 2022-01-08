Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 262 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.