AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Truist upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $248.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.64 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

