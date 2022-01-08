Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Avantor worth $84,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.