Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.40% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 32.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 130.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of EAPR stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

