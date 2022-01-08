Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

ARKK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 691,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,432,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $82.65 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

