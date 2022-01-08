Avestar Capital LLC Buys 261 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.55.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $372.21. 1,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

