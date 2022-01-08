Avestar Capital LLC Buys 4,174 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%.

