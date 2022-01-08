Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

