Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.15. 19,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.00. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

