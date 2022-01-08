Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL remained flat at $$22.98 during trading hours on Friday. 386,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,119. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

