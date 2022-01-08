Avestar Capital LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.11 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.