Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $509.69 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.04 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

