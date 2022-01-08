Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 16,844 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 71,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

