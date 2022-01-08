Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 23,717 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workhorse Group worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

