Avestar Capital LLC Sells 19,628 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,351,000 after buying an additional 620,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 146,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,614. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

