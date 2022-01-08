Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

HYT opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

