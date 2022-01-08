Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

RCD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,521. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

