Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $197.06 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.