Aviva (LON:AV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $429.80

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 429.80 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 425.60 ($5.74), with a volume of 4797497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.90 ($5.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.44) to GBX 480 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.32) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.19).

The company has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 402.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In other news, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($212,370.30). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,121.64).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

