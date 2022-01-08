Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400,032 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 83,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

