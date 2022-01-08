Azuki Price Reaches $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $392,109.05 and approximately $52,825.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars.

